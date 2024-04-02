EAST ALTON - Dr. Andy Dykeman is celebrating 20 years with Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic.

The chiropractic physician and his team marked the occasion with an open house on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Community members were invited to visit with Dykeman and the tenants at the clinic, including a nurse practitioner, a nutritionist and a massage therapist.

“We’re all going to work in tandem in hopes of providing better care to the community,” Dykeman said. “Twenty years, it’s been a blast. It’s been really fast. It’s been really fulfilling. I love to come into work every day…It’s great to grow with the community and watch the community grow around us.”

Dykeman said the chiropractic clinic does not utilize surgery or medication, but instead takes a “more holistic” approach. He works with his team to create an individual treatment plan for each patient. Brandy Jackson, the office manager, noted that the treatments work well for their clients.

“Our patients are phenomenal,” she added. “We love helping them and seeing the progress that they make. Some of them can barely walk when they come in the door, and after a few treatments they’re walking straight. That says it all.”

This holistic approach resonates with the other tenants in the building, including nurse practitioner Elizabeth Dykeman and nutritionist Abigail Parker. As a nurse practitioner, Elizabeth Dykeman explained that she can do testing, prescribe medications, perform physicals and more, which makes it easier for people if they can’t get to their primary care provider. Parker noted that she can help people feel better overall by addressing their nutrition.

Megan Williams, a licensed massage therapist, said that she has wanted to promote healing through massage for over a decade. She is happy to be a part of the Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic space.

“Being with Dr. Dykeman here in this facility is an amazing thing,” Williams added. “I think it’s going to be an amazing future for all of us.”

Dykeman noted that the clinic is growing and he hopes to see more expansion soon. While he is proud of his 20 years, he is already looking ahead to the next 20 years.

“If this is successful, who knows what I’ll do, where I will expand. Maybe we’ll add another clinic or add more locations to provide even more services. Who knows?” he said. “I’m just ready to pivot and grow and change and do whatever it takes to keep going forward and provide good care to my patients and my community.”

For more information about Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic, visit their official website at RosewoodChiropractic.com.

