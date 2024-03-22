GLEN CARBON - Sofia Rosetto and Elana Rybak both had braces (two goals each), while Peyton Ellis recorded the clean sheet as Father McGivney Catholic's girls soccer team took all three points in a 6-0 win over Marquette Catholic Thursday afternoon at Bouse Road.

The Griffins scored the only goal of the first half, going into the interval up 1-0, then scored five goals in the second half to go away with the win in the key Gateway Metro Conference match.

Besides Rosetto and Rybak's braces, Sierra Strehl and Brynn Hawkins also found the back of the net, while Ellis didn't need to make a save in goal to give the Griffins the points.

McGivney Head Coach Matt McVicar said his team always talks about the fact that a game is not won in the first five minutes.

"It was back-and-forth possession, but then we got a foot-hold of the ball possession in the game and created many opportunities for our goals," he said. "I was very proud of our girls. Coach Hoener is a great coach and they have a lot of talent on their team."

Explorers' head coach Brian Hoener said the Explorers were very competitive for about 55 minutes of the game with McGivney, but he said things just got away from them.

“It was 1-0 at halftime, but to compete with very good athletes like that, you have to play the entire 80 minutes. Our biggest learning lesson is that as a young team, regardless of the score if you don’t compete at high-level games, things can turn south.”

The Explorers are now 1-2-0, while McGivney goes to 4-1-0. Marquette next plays at Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo. in a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon, followed by home matches against Quincy Notre Dame Catholic in a 6 p.m. start on, and against Belleville Althoff Catholic next Thursday, Mar. 28, with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

