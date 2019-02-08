EDWARDSVILLE — Alton's Lettie B. Rosenthall, 62, entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted murder in Madison County today.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered his thanks to the Alton Police Department for their quick action in helping to save the victims lives in this heinous assault and bringing the attacker to justice.

On June 4, 2018, Rosenthall was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder (Class X) one count of home invasion (Class X) one count of aggravated domestic battery (Class 2) and one count of aggravated battery (Class 2). Rosenthall entered one of the two victims home and stabbed them leaving them with an evisceration wound to the stomach and stabbing the other about the back and the groin area.

The state's attorney said witnesses say Rosenthall exited the home with two knives in hand stating, “I just killed them.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt secured a guilty plea from the defendant today and she will be serving 15 years jail time at 85 percent of the time served on the two counts of attempted murder.

