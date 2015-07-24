CHICAGO-In the wake of a federal judge’s order that offered only a temporary reprieve, community and political leaders were set to rally at 2:30 p.m. TODAY against political cuts to Roseland Community Hospital, a vital safety net to an underserved African-American community on the far South Side.

Carrying signs that say, “#Roseland Matters” and “#BlackLivesMatter,” the crowd was set to make a human chain around the 85-year-old hospital, seeking to protect it from use as a political pawn by politicians who have attempted to stop its payments flowing as they seek to win union-busting, non-budgetary political victories.

Scheduled to speak at the 2:30 p.m. #RoselandMatters rally were patients and workers at Roseland; Roseland CEO Tim Egan; Sen. Emil Jones III; and Ald. Carrie Austin, among others.

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. TODAY, Friday, July 24th.

WHAT: #BlackLivesMatter Rally Against Political Budget Cuts to Roseland Hospital

WHERE: Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th St.

WHO: Roseland patients and workers; CEO Tim Egan; Sen. Emil Jones III; Bishop Charles Mickens; Ald. Carrie Austin.

