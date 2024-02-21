GODFREY - According to Marie Mangrum, Rose Optical has two favorite “helpers”: dogs and kids. Dogs chew on glasses and kids break them.

Mangrum joked that this keeps the optometrist in business, but in truth, Rose Optical’s 33 years in the Riverbend region are a testament to their service alone. She is thankful for the patients and the organizations, like the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, that have supported the business over the decades.

“We’ve been around for 33 years and we’re still thriving. We just love how the public supports us and the patients,” Mangrum said. “We want the patients to be happy. We have patients who have moved out of the area, and when they come back to visit family, that’s their eye exam.”

This means a lot to Mangrum and her husband Kevin, who own Rose Optical and work there together with their children. The family hopes to provide quality care for patients no matter what they need, from contacts and glasses to adjustments and management.

“One way that we’ve survived, my husband and I, working together, is that I work at one end of the building and he works at the other end of the building. That’s how you do that,” Mangrum laughed. “We like to think of Rose Optical as a happy family. I hope my employees think of it that way.”

Mangrum noted that they often see patients who are struggling to get the adjustments they need. Other optometrists don’t have the experience or the touch that Rose Optical has, she said. Though some insurance plans require Rose Optical to send out glasses and lenses to their labs, the business can do most of these adjustments and fixes in-house.

Over the years, as Rose Optical has grown, so has their support system. They have been a member of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) for “years and years,” and Mangrum noted that the NAGBC has been a great asset to their business as they have flourished in the Riverbend.

“It’s a good place to learn about new businesses too, because being a business owner, you get so wrapped up in your own that you don’t always know what’s going on in the community. That’s one way to keep us all aware,” Mangrum said. “This council truly believes in their community. It’s not a political thing, they don’t have an agenda. They truly believe in the businesses, the people that we serve, the community as a whole, and I think that’s great. It’s a great organization to be involved with.”

For more information about Rose Optical, visit their official website at RoseOpticalInc.com. Check out the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council website at NAGBC.com for details about the council.

