ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse is under a boil order Wednesday because of a water main break.

Roodhouse is in Greene County, next to White Hall.

The announcement occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is in place Roodhouse Water Department officials say until further notice.

Officials said bottled water should be used for both food preparation and drinking.

