Roodhouse Is Under A Boil Order
June 28, 2023 3:03 PM
ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse is under a boil order Wednesday because of a water main break.
Roodhouse is in Greene County, next to White Hall.
The announcement occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is in place Roodhouse Water Department officials say until further notice.
Officials said bottled water should be used for both food preparation and drinking.
