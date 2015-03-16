EDWARDSVILLE – The injury law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC. is proud to announce that Ronald J. Foster, Jr. has been named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum®.

This Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to lawyers who acted as principal counsel in a case where his or her client has received a verdict, award, or settlements in the amount of one million dollars or more. Only a select few trial lawyers nationwide are accepted into the forum.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC. is a litigation firm focusing primarily on plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death, and work-related injury claims. The firm is committed to improving the quality of life to victims and family members who have suffered irreversible harm from negligence or greed.

Membership in the Forum acknowledges excellence in advocacy. Members provide professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Ron Foster appreciates the opportunity to participate in this network of eminent trial attorneys.

“I am honored to be selected a member of this renowned group of professionals,” said Foster. “Their commitment to the pursuit of justice for victims suffering personal injury is outstanding, and I share their desire to aid our clients by assuring that those who are responsible are made accountable by the courts.”

More like this: