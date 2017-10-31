Ronald Gary Marler Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

Years of Service: 1974-1978 Year of Death: 2006 War: Vietnam War Message: Ronald was the father of the late Brandi Marler who died at child birth and Danielle Ferris. Ronald was the son of James and Charlotte Marler of Granite City, Illinois. He had three brothers Sonny, Ted and David Marler and one sister Vicki Marler. He served in the US Navy. Submitted By: Howard Dougherty