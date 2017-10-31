Ronald Gary Marler
October 31, 2017 2:39 PM October 15, 2021 10:06 AM
Listen to the story
Years of Service: 1974-1978
Year of Death: 2006
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
War: Vietnam War
Message: Ronald was the father of the late Brandi Marler who died at child birth and Danielle Ferris. Ronald was the son of James and Charlotte Marler of Granite City, Illinois. He had three brothers Sonny, Ted and David Marler and one sister Vicki Marler. He served in the US Navy.
Submitted By: Howard Dougherty