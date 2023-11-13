EDWARDSVILLE - Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, is a day that Ron Swaim and his wife, Joy, will never forget. Swaim, a former Legion district commander and a key component of the Edwardsville Post 199 Legion, was the Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade grand marshal.

Swaim has committed much of his life to fulfilling the four pillars of the American Legion - Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth. He is a past veteran and he is so proud of the work of the Legion and his country.

When Swaim was a Legion district commander, he scored a 103.98, which tied for top in the state. The score is based on retaining membership, and they had added 3.98 additional members during his tenure.

Swaim is heavily involved in the Edwardsville American Legion Post and has served as district Legion commander and ranked at the top of those involved in the state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Swaim was very thankful his wife could share this special moment with him and ride with him in the parade.

“She is the love of my life and the best friend I have ever had,” he said. “We have accomplished a lot of things in my tenure in leadership and none of it would have been possible without Joy. Joy is the rock of my life.”

Swaim said he simply loves helping other veterans.

“We just live by the Legion creed and try to help others,” he said. “We are a family at the Edwardsville Legion Post 199.”

More like this: