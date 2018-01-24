Roman L. Howard
January 24, 2018 11:52 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Roman L. Howard
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Allison and Nathan Howard of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 8:13 AM
Date: January 19, 2018
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Draven Howard (4)
Grandparents: Ruth A. Rodgers, Kane; Bruce & Carol Howard, Jerseyville
Great Grandparents: Geraldine Krause, Jerseyville
More like this:
Aug 18, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Recognizes Child Support Awareness Month By Highlighting Law To Improve Child Support Enforcement