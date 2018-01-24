Name: Roman L. Howard

Parents: Allison and Nathan Howard of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 8:13 AM

Date: January 19, 2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Draven Howard (4)

Grandparents: Ruth A. Rodgers, Kane; Bruce & Carol Howard, Jerseyville

Great Grandparents: Geraldine Krause, Jerseyville

