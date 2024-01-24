ALTON - Roman Cross has been a busy man throughout his career at Alton High. He is a member of National Honors Society and has been working at a local Baptist church in the area to make peanut brittle and apple butter that can be sold for fundraising.

Roman is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and he has tutored a number of his fellow classmates at Alton High ranging in age from freshman to other seniors. Roman Cross is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Roman is also a remarkable athlete. He is a multiple letterman for two varsity sports during his career as a Redbird. He will be starting his third season for Alton High on the baseball team. Roman had his season cut short last year due to injury after just four games.

After enjoying success as a catcher, Roman will be moving to the outfield this coming season. The Redbirds' Head Baseball Coach Scott Harper is looking forward to having Roman's work ethic, talent, and leadership on the team this spring.

"Roman has a great work ethic and is a great teammate. There were many times that he acted as an assistant coach doing what he could for the team while he was out," added Coach Harper.

Roman also has high hopes for this season and has been a leader to help other members of the baseball team to get stronger in off-season training and lifting weights in order to enhance his teammate's performance. He feels that staying healthy is an important part of being successful. Roman also adds that Alton High has "amazing underclassmen that will hopefully help us get over .500 this season."

Additionally, Roman has been a leader of the Alton High bowling team over the past four seasons. He is currently averaging a score of 200 per game. He tries to keep the energy up during practices, games, and feels that the Redbird bowlers have had success through working together and motivating each other. Redbird Bowling Coach Dave Meyer adds that Roman has a great feel for the game of bowling.

"Roman wants to learn the game and shows it by listening when there are changes in balls or movement on the lanes. He will be missed after this season," Coach Meyer said. The Redbird bowling team had only lost regular season matches to O'Fallon at the time of this writing.

Roman will be attending Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and will be majoring in Biomedical Science with plans to finish his schooling at SIU-E Dental School where he can become an orthodontist and fulfill a goal he has had since he has been 6 years old.

Roman wants to follow in his uncle's footsteps in being in the dental profession. His uncle and Alton High alum, Daniel Chartrand, has been in practice for five years and currently resides in Omaha, Nebraska.

