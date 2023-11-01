EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's cross country Roland Prenzler (an Edwardsville High graduate) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors after breaking the program record in the 8K at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Prenzler paced SIUE at the Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead, Kentucky with a 14th overall finish at 24:21.84, setting a new program record. His overall placement earned the senior a spot on the All-OVC Second Team.

SIUE men's and women's cross country will travel to the NCAA Midwest Regionals in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

