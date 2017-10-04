ALTON - There have been questions asked what is all the hammering and work going on upstairs in the old Milton Schoolhouse at 1320 Milton Road in Alton?

The answer is the upstairs area has been renovated into the new Rogue Theatre. A grand opening is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Rogue Executive Director Chantel Harvey said she is extremely excited about the non-profit's opening. She said the purpose of the Rogue is just to add to the up-and-growing arts and entertainment culture of the Alton area and not take away from anything already present.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first Rogue House production starts Nov. 10 “A Night of Inoesco” featuring the works of the Romanian-French Playwright. Showings are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. “The New Tenant” and “The Lesson” will be featured in the production. The first production is being done by The Rogue Theatre Co.

“Our main focus is professionalized theater,” Harvey said. “We will have four to five stage productions a season. We will also be offering workshops for kids and adults as well as being a hosting venue. We will have stand-up comedy and much more.”

For eight months, the Rogue House people have been putting sweat equity into fixing up the upper area of the Old Milton Schoolhouse. Roof repairs have been made, the floor has been redone and a fire door has been added. The walls have been painted to provide a refreshing new look inside the old schoolhouse upper area. Harvey and the others have put in a great deal of hard work, but she said in the end, it will all be worth it.

“We would never give anybody the impression we are trying to out do anything else in town. There are a lot of neat things happening in downtown Alton from Old Bakery Beer, Germania and so many cool places popping up. We believe Alton can be so much more than it is; we want people to do things here. We have been looking at offering some options for those in the 30-50-year-old age demographic to do so they don’t have to leave town. It has been a lot of fun.”

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/roguetheatreco/. Info about the grand opening and first production are both listed on the page.

More like this: