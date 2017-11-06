ALTON - The Rogue Theatre Co, Alton’s upstart theatre company, announced today the opening of their first production.

The New Tenant and The Lesson, two one-act plays by French absurdist Eugene Ionesco, will be presented with a 30-minute intermission between them. Theatre organizers are open on Nov. 10 and running again on the 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th and 19th. Ionesco's plays will present an exaggerated, absurdist commentary on the issues of materialism and education.

Rogue’s Artistic Director, Jeremiah Harvey, says the choice to produce two one-act plays by Ionesco was easy.

"While these pieces were written back in the 50’s," Jeremiah said. "Their relevance is still very much felt in today’s society. Keeping with our mission to produce both socially relevant and interesting theatre, Ionesco’s work was a great way for us to open Rogue Theatre Co to audiences.”

The shows include the talents of Scott Brady, Lisa Hinrichs, Jean Heil, and DJ Pieper and is directed by Harvey and Brady. Stage Manager Elizabeth Hagenlocher, Set Designer Maxime-Jean Viau, and Sound Designer Josh Douglas also lent their hard work to the production.

The 720-square-feet of former classroom 204 will host the intimate theatre going experience.

"The theatre sits just 50 people for this production," Executive Director Chantel Harvey said. "Our patrons can expect an up close and personal night with the action just feet away from them. We wanted to bring a unique experience to the River Bend theatre goer, and this show certainly meets our mission to offer something different!"

For this show, Harvey encourages audience members to be 16 or older due to the intensity of the performance.

"Perhaps younger teens could watch and be engaged, but the maturity of the young person should be taken into account before purchasing a ticket.”

Alton mainstay Old Bakery Beer Co will be providing refreshments and adult beverages.

The Rogue House is located on the third floor of the Milton Schoolhouse, just above Maeva's Coffee. Tickets can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets, online at https://theatrerogue.wixsite.com/rogue, or at the box office the night of the show. Interested patrons are encouraged to buy early due to the limited nature of audience seating. Inquiries about The Rogue Theatre Co can be made to theatrerogue@gmail.com or (636) 328-5120.

