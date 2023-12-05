BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball guard KK Rodriguez (St. Louis, Missouri) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the third week in a row after leading the conference in scoring with 46 points over a pair of games. She shares the honor with Macy McGlone of Eastern Illinois.

The graduate student opened her week with 12 points in 23 minutes of play at Michigan, marking her seventh consecutive game in double-figures. She shot 4-11 from the field, 1-3 from three-point range, and 3-3 at the free throw line. She also collected three rebounds and handed out a pair of assists.

In SIUE's win over Northern Illinois Sunday, Rodriguez paced the Cougars' scoring with a career-high 34 points, her fourth game this season scoring 30 or more. She shot 11-18 from the field, 3-5 from deep, and 9-10 at the stripe. She also contributed five boards, five assists, and one steal.

Rodriguez ranks third in the NCAA in total points (207), ninth in points per game (23.0), seventh in three-point percentage (.541), and third in free throws made (53). Her 47 rebounds rank fourth in the OVC while her 20 three-pointers are good for second.

This is Rodriguez's fourth OVC weekly award of her career and third of the season.

SIUE women's basketball will begin a three-game road swing, beginning with SIU Carbondale on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

