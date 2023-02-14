Couples names: Rodney & Lyndsay White

City: East Alton

Date met or started dating: May 15, 2015

Date married: April 1, 2017

What makes your relationship special? We definitely have a one-of-a-kind relationship. We pester each other, laugh at each other , and with eachother. I would definitely say we are the standout couple in our friend group LOL.

Share a memory you have made together: We have two beautiful children! And we just bought our first home in September of 2022.