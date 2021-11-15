DECATUR — The Millikin women's triathlon team finished in second place in the NCAA Division III race at the Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on November 13 in Tempe, Arizona. Second place is the team’s highest the team at Nationals since the inception of the program in 2018.

The race, consisted of a 750 meter swim, a 20 kilometer bike, and a five kilometer run. Millikin’s Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) placed fourth in the race in a time of 1:14:26.3, Katie Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) was not far behind in seventh place in a time of 1:16:37.1. Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) marked the third Millikin athlete to cross the finish line in a time of 1:18:43.6 for 11th place, and Aly Barnes (Jackson, N.J., Jackson Memorial H.S.) was the final scoring athlete for the Big Blue in 16th place with her time of 1:21:02.7. Millikin finished with a team score of 38 to place second. North Central was close behind with a team score of 39 for the third place slot. Trine University won their first national title with five of their athletes finishing in the top 15 for a team score of 30.

Millikin's Sarahi Villafana (Chicago, Westinghouse H.S.) completed the race in a time of 1:26:11.6 for 26th place, followed closely by Jaden Lockard (Centennial, Colo., Arapahoe H.S.) in 29th place in her time of 1:27:05.6. Rounding out the Millikin triathletes was Amanda Fathman (Hamilton, Mich., H.S.) in 32nd in a time of 1:27:40.3.

Millikin Wrestling Wins Four Weight Classes in Millikin Open

The Millikin wrestling team won four weight classes in the 10 team Millikin Open held on November 13 at the Griswold Center in Decatur. No team scores were kept in the Open event. In addition to the four first place finishes, Millikin took second in two weight classes and third in four.

Millikin weight class winners included Tommy Russell (Brookfield, St. Cloud University) won the 125 pound weight class defeating teammate Coby Haney (Mattoon, H.S.) 9-4 in the Championships match. Russell was 4-0 on the day with two victories by fall. Haney finished 3-1.

Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.) won at 133 pounds with a 3-0 record.

Senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) won the 165 pound weight class winning all four of his matches. He posted two wins by fall, one technical fall and one major decision.

Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.) was the champion at 285 pounds going 4-0 on the day with three win by falls. He won in the finals 6-4 over Jack Haury of Huntingdon.

The Big Blue’s Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.) finished in second place at 157 pounds after dropping the Championship match 9-4 to Walter Wichman of Thomas More. McCusker posted a 3-1 record.

Millikin took second and third at 149 pounds. Senior Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Triton College) was second falling in the finals by fall to Logan Balosky of Aurora. Carson was 2-1 on the day. Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion, H.S.) won the third place match in sudden victory 6-4 over Alex Cruz of Augustana.

Millikin’s DJ Millet (Granite City, H.S.) was third at 141 pounds posting a 4-1 record and winning the third place match 9-4 over Kameron Hanel of Augustana.

Sophomore Dejon Glaser (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) finished in third place at 174 pounds. He was 4-1 on the day defeating Landon Kirby of Central in the third place match by a major decision 18-7.

Freshman Niles Ager (Rock Falls, H.S.) was third at 197 going 4-1 and winning the third place match 10-3 over Montgomery Mills of Westminster College.

