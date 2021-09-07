Millikin Women’s Triathlon has Strong Showing

The Millikin women's triathlon team opened their 2021 season with a strong showing at the NCAA Qualifier in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on September 4.

Athletes from nine NCAA Division III teams competed in the race. Millikin took third place as a team, finishing behind just Trine University and Transylvania University. Reigning National Champion North Central College took fourth place.

Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) notched the top time for the Big Blue, finishing with an overall time of 1:11:05.3 to take fourth. Newcomer Alyson Barnes (Jackson, NJ, Jackson Memorial H.S.) was not far behind, taking tenth place with a time of 1:14:46.8.

Other top finishers for the Big Blue included Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., Bremen H.S.), who finished right behind Barnes in 11th with a time of 1:14:57.0. Sarahi Villafana (Chicago, Westinghouse H.S.) took 15th place with a time of 1:17:24.1.

Millikin’s Men’s Golf Tied for Fifth at Transylvania Invite

The Millikin men’s golf team finished tied for fifth at the Transylvania Fall Invitational played September 4-5 at University Club of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Millikin had a three round score of 876 (298-291-287) to tie with Otterbein College for fifth place. Berry College was the event winner at 854.

Millikin’s Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) finished tied for fourth at 211. He had an opening round 72 followed by a four under 68 in the second round on Saturday. Patterson shot one under 71 on Sunday. Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) tied for 13th a 214 (74-70-70).

Millikin Cross Country Second in Titan Opener

The Millikin men's and women's cross country teams each finished in second place in the Illinois Wesleyan University Titan Opener held at Maxwell Park in Normal on September 1.

The women ran a two mile race with four Big Blue women finishing in the top 20. Millikin's top finisher was Alyssa Ruiz (San Diego, Calif., Junipero Serra H.S.) in seventh at 12:18.57 and she was followed by Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) in eighth at 12:22.17. Rylee Blake (Muscatine, Iowa, Muscatine H.S.) was 16th at 12:45.76 while freshman Grace Talbert (Monticello, Monticello H.S.) was 17th in 12:46.36.

The men compete in a three mile race with Millikin Austin Bridgman (Potomac, Armstrong H.S.) finishing in second place in 15:40.91. Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnias, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) was fourth in 15:43.98. Dane Alexander (Normal, University H.S.) gave Millikin three runners in the top 10 with a ninth place finish at 15:43.98.

Millikin Women’s Golf Seventh in Season Opening Tournament

The Millikin women’s golf opened its season with a seventh place finish at the Augustana Highland Springs Classic played September 4-5 at the Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.

Millikin shot a two-round total of 673 (341-332). Augustana was the event winner at 603.

Millikin’s Makenna Parkhouse (Gridley, El Paso Gridley H.S.) finished tied for 11th at 164 (80-84). Claire Rendleman (Maryville, Collinsville H.S.) and Morgan Greene (Eureka, Eureka H.S.) tied for 22nd at 170.

Millikin Men’s Soccer Drops First Two Games

The Millikin men's soccer team lost its home opener 3-1 to Benedictine University on September 3 at Frank M. Lindsay Field.

The teams played to a scoreless first half before Eagles scored three straight goals in the second half. Millikin got on the board in the 74th minute with Collin Budd (Arcola, SIU-Edwardsville) scoring on an assist from Alessandro Desario (West Chicago, St. Charles East H.S.).

The Big Blue dropped its season opener 2-1 at Aurora University on September 1. Eli McClinton (Belleville, Belleville East) had the goal for Millikin.

