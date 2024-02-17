COLLINSVILLE - When Spencer Dickerman was a little kid, he loved helping his grandpa build things in the shop. Now, Dickerman himself is a “rockstar student” with the Collinsville Area Vocational Program with plans to become a carpenter after high school.

For his dedication and hard work, Spencer Dickerman is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

Dickerman takes both the automotive mechanics and the building trades classes through the Collinsville Area Vocational Program. The program’s director, Joe McGinnis, said he is the “go-to guy” for other students, who often look to Dickerman as a role model.

“Whether it’s doing electrical work, whether it’s defining carpentry or having the nuance to do some trim work and set cabinets, Spencer has been the go-to kid for that to kind of be a project leader and show the other students how it can be done and how it’s done right,” McGinnis said. “It just kind of goes to show the depth of his skillset, his knowledge and his abilities.”

Dickerman has been developing these skills since he was a child. He said he always loved working alongside his grandfather, and he knew he wanted to be a part of the Collinsville Area Vocational Program ever since he saw his brother go through the program a few years earlier.

“I’ve always had a love of carpentry and especially the trades where I could get my hands dirty. But my grandpa really inspired me when I was a very young age,” Dickerman said. “My grandpa always was building something or working on something, so I was always right there with him. That’s what inspired me the most, was him. So I was always into this trade work.”

The program has given Dickerman additional experience in the trades and helped him choose where he wants to go after high school. He currently plans to start a carpentry apprenticeship after he graduates.

Congratulations to Spencer for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!