ALTON - The Rock Island High School Rocks were too much for the Alton High School Redbirds football team at both team's opening game Friday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

In the season opener, Alton began the night with a high moral; plenty of fans in the “Bird’s Nest” section of the stands were present to cheer the Redbirds on in their battle against the Rocks. Unfortunately, points are not determined by the volume of the fan section and the Rocks scored early on to make the game 7-0.

With just under eight minutes on the clock, a perfect comeback opportunity presented itself upon the Birds. Jameyson Alexander ran in a touchdown that brought the team to only a one-point deficit behind the Rocks.

Much to the Redbird squad and coaching staff’s displeasure, the scoring for the home team came to a standstill. For the next two quarters, the Redbirds did not rack up any more points. However, the Rocks’ offense had the opportunity to shine through. Rock Island scored several more touchdowns, missing only one of the extra field goal points along the way.

At the end of it all, the Redbirds lost to the Rocks with a final score of 34-6.

“Overall, I think our effort was really good,” Alton Redbirds Head Coach Eric Dickerson said in a postgame interview, “I think that there are things that we definitely need to work on.”

Coach Dickerson also looks ahead to next week’s game against Quincy High School with optimism.

“The good thing is that all of the things we did wrong tonight are completely fixable,” Dickerson said.

