ALTON - The Rockin’ With Robert concert series kicked off to an amazing start Tuesday night and if the Tallest Man on Earth were there himself, he sure would be tapping his toe to the beat.

Hosted by the Upper Alton Association, local classic rock band The Owlz got the crowds grooving to their unique sound. Jazzed up with some brass instrumentation, the quintet amplified their sound throughout the park surrounding the statue of Robert P. Wadlow, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus on College Avenue. Wadlow of Alton remains the world's tallest man at 8 feet 11.1 inches.

Concert goers brought their blankets and lawn chairs out and enjoyed kettle corn courtesy of the event’s vendor. 50/50 raffle tickets were sold to offset the expenses that the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next concert will occur on July 19 with Ralph Butler Trio hitting the statue stage. On August 16, the Great Rivers Choral Society will be performing the hits from The Beatles.

The Upper Alton Association works to make improvements to residents and businesses in the area. The organization maintains the U.S. flag project on light poles in town on federal holidays, flower maintenance, their “Souper Saturday” event, installation of holiday lights and more.

For more information about the Upper Alton Association or the Rockin’ With Robert concert series, visit www.upperalton.com, or www.facebook.com/UpperAltonAssociation.

More like this:

Related Video: