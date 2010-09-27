(Alton, IL) The Upper Alton Business Association is set to host its second concert in its Rockin' with Robert concert series. The concert will again be held at the park surrounding the Robert Wadlow statue on the grounds of the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Dental School in Upper Alton.

The concert will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the musical group Typsy Gypsy. The group is a 6-piece all female ensemble that plays rock, folk, country, and Motown favorites. This talented group is sure to entertain the crowd.

Thursday's event will be the last concert in the Rockin' with Robert series for the 2010 season. The Upper Alton Business Association is already busy planning dates for the 2011 series and is very excited about the positive response the series has received from the community. “We had a great turnout for the first concert in July and we are hoping for a similar turnout for the September concert,” says Jeremy Mills of the Upper Alton Business Association. “Our hope is that the concerts will help bring the Upper Alton community together and also remind the Riverbend community how much Upper Alton has to offer.”

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Refreshments from local vendors will be available for purchase. In the case of inclement weather the concert will be rescheduled. The rescheduled date will be available on the Upper Alton Business Associations Website; http://www.upperalton.com .

For more information regarding this event you may contact the Upper Alton Business Association at

(618)463-4715.

