Rockin' with Robert Listen to the story Rockin' with Robert - The Upper Alton Association hopes you will join Robert and the Alton Symphony Quartet as they take a stroll down memory lane with their interpretation of music from The Beatles and other rock hits. The free concert is on August 15th at 7pm at the Robert Wadlow Statue on the campus of the SIU Dental School. Sponsored by Gold – Maneke Jewelry, and Subway; Silver Elias Kallal and Schaaf, WBGZ Radio, WellSpring Resources; Bronze –B&D Pharmacy, Dairy Queen, Econwash, Mr. and Mrs. Elkins, Dr. Scott Wolter. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, refreshments available for purchase and reminisce of the days of yesterday.