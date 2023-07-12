ALTON - After a few years off, Rock the Hops returns for "a celebration of music, art, and craft beer" taking place on Saturday, August 12th, from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at multiple venues in downtown Alton. Attendees can "hop" around between the 5 official venues and catch as many as 25 unique and creative music performances. The lineup will include a wide variety of genres such as rock, jazz-fusion, indie, folk, singer-songwriter, Americana, psychedelic jam bands, ambient, electronic and more. There will also be artisan booths featuring visual artworks and handmade goods available for purchase. Each of the 5 venues this year will play host to all three creative elements noted in the festival's tagline, creating a fun and celebratory atmosphere throughout the day. Ticket holders can choose from over 25 styles of craft beverages to sample, from seasonal summertime craft beers and citrusy IPAs, to refreshing ciders and seltzers.

Not just a festival, the event brings awareness to, and heightens engagement with, the burgeoning art and music community in the region, while also showcasing the area’s beverage and culinary scene. According to Rock the Hops co-founders Hope and Drew Mader, their mission is to uplift, engage, and encourage local creative culture, and honor musicians' and artists' contributions to the renaissance of our community at large. More information about this year’s festival can be found at www.facebook.com/RockTheHops.

“We want Rock the Hops to be a place where people can come together to celebrate the creatives in our community. It’s a chance to meet and mingle, and showcase all the talent in our area to visitors. There is so much good in Alton, and Rock the Hops is a great opportunity to see and be a part of some of that,” says Hope Mader.

Tickets are available online at: rockthehops.bpt.me or at participating venues while they last.

Thank you to our 2023 sponsors for their commitment to supporting the music and art scene in our community: Simmons Hanly Conroy, The Lodge at the Lovejoy, Alton Mission, Cope Plastics Inc., and Colman’s Country Campers.

2023 PARTICIPATING VENUES:

The Old Bakery Beer Company

FLOCK & Food Truck Park

The Conservatory

The Lodge at The Lovejoy

Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar

About Rock the Hops

Rock the Hops is the first and only event in our region to combine and highlight several channels of creative culture into one self-guided multi-venue celebration. Awarded Best Festival in 2016 by the Southwest Illinois Tourism Bureau, Rock the Hops is the most tangible demonstration of the ongoing work to know and grow our creative community. Our goals include empowering local creatives by expanding access to music industry resources, promoting creative career development, attracting creatives from across the globe, and cultivating an inspiring city while building community. To learn more, visit www.rockthehopsalton.com.

