As part of a school-wide Service Learning Project, Alton Middle School students and faculty will join community partners such as: the Alton Police Department, Alton Park and Recreation Department, Alton Memorial Hospital, and the Drug Free Alton Coalition to make Rock Spring Park a safe and inviting place for youth and families to frequent.  On April 20th, over 1,200 middle school students will be in the park taking on various youth-led projects.  

 

Event:     Rock Spring Park Project- a youth–led initiative to make Rock Spring Park a cleaner and safer environment.

Date:      April 20, 2012

Time:      9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:  Rock Spring Park in Alton IL                

2128 Holman Street

Alton, IL 62002

