ALTON - The Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Alton has grown into a massive event and no one left disappointed this past Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Rock Spring Park. The event ran from noon to 3 p.m.

Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown, one of the coordinators of this event with a special committee, said once again it was a wonderful, touching, community event.

“It was an awesome day,” Brown said. “Being around children does so much for me. This is another great thing for the city. Children and the community welcome this and know they will not have to go without for Easter. It was fun with love and safe for children.”

Alton First Lady Sheila Goins said it was a wonderful event once again it was beautiful to see the community come together once again and support the Easter egg hunt/other activities.

Alton Mayor David Goins agreed and said it takes teamwork with volunteers and business support to have the event, and it showed how much people loved the kids and their community.

“You can feel the love all over here today,” he said.

James Hickman of Mr. Everything said the event has come together nicely and continues to get bigger and bigger. The 100 Men Movement was also represented at the event and was a key player.

Kennedy Smith of Unity in the Community, said he is glad his organization is able to be part of such a great activity and the event was big again this year.

Leon Smallwood-Bey of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, said days like Saturday show how much people love and care for their community.

Thousands of Easter eggs were distributed, along with drawings for Easter baskets and bikes.

Alton Area Concerned Citizens and Leaders are hosting the annual event. The event included games, socks, haircuts, prizes and giveaways free of charge.

Informational tables hosted by different entities in the community helps those in attendance gain educational informational possible job referrals.

