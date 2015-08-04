ALTON - The River Bend area is home to a dynasty in the making. Marquette Catholic High School graduate Jeff Roberts’ children are making waves in regional and national water skiing circles. Jeff and his wife Sandra have four children: Nellie, Will, Edward and Michael. They live in Dow where Roberts’ developed one of two residential developments centered upon water ski lakes.

Last weekend, Nellie, Will and Edward competed in the American Water Ski Association (AWSA) Midwest Regional Championships held July 31 – Aug. 2 in the southwest Chicago suburb of Waters Edge in Wilmington, IL. They returned to the area with medals, appointments to Elite teams and a regional championship tourney record.

Here’s how they fared:

Article continues after sponsor message

Nellie finished 3rd overall in Girls competition.

Earlier this month, in preparing for the Jump competition which he eventually won, Will broke the Midwest region jump record (set in 1975) by 14 feet with a jump of 131’. Will won the weekend’s tournament Jump contest and broke regional championship tourney record with a 114’ jump in 20 mph crosswind bettering the previous mark of 109.

Nellie, Will and Edward were all named to MW Jr. Elite Team. This is the second year in a row for Will and Edward and Nellie’s 5th straight year of being named to the Elite Team. Will was named to the National Jr. Elite Team.

More like this: