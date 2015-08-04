ALTON - The River Bend area is home to a dynasty in the making. Marquette Catholic High School graduate Jeff Roberts’ children are making waves in regional and national water skiing circles.  Jeff and his wife Sandra have four children: Nellie, Will, Edward and Michael.  They live in Dow where Roberts’ developed one of two residential developments centered upon water ski lakes.

Last weekend, Nellie, Will and Edward competed in the American Water Ski Association (AWSA) Midwest Regional Championships held July 31 – Aug. 2 in the southwest Chicago suburb of Waters Edge in Wilmington, IL.  They returned to the area with medals, appointments to Elite teams and a regional championship tourney record.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Here’s how they fared:

Will placed 1st and Edward placed 3rd

In Boys Slalom, Edward finished 5th

Article continues after sponsor message

In Girls Tricks, Nellie finished 2nd

In Girls Jump, Nellie finished 3rd

Nellie finished 3rd overall in Girls competition.

Edward finished 2nd and Will finished 3rd in overall Boys completion

Earlier this month, in preparing for the Jump competition which he eventually won, Will broke the Midwest region jump record (set in 1975) by 14 feet with a jump of 131’.  Will won the weekend’s tournament Jump contest and broke regional championship tourney record with a 114’ jump in 20 mph crosswind bettering the previous mark of 109.

Nellie, Will and Edward were all named to MW Jr. Elite Team. This is the second year in a row for Will and Edward and Nellie’s 5th straight year of being named to the Elite Team. Will was named to the National Jr. Elite Team.

More like this:

Jun 21, 2023 - Lake Richard Water Skiers Continue To Have Global Impact

Nov 21, 2023 - Trailblazers Women’s Soccer Head Coach, Six Players Earn Region 24 Honors

5 days ago - Alton Athletics Hall Of Fame Recognizes Six New Inductees

Nov 15, 2023 - Tigers' Curry Named Quarterback On IHSFCA All-State Team, Lineman Epenesa Is Honorable Mention

Jun 1, 2023 - Olympians Rowdy Gaines, Elizabeth Beisel, Visit Edwardsville YMCA As Part Of Make A Splash Tour, Work With Young Swimmers

 