GODFREY – Roberta “Bobbie” Brown, associate professor of Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene at Lewis and Clark Community College, recently was nominated for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) 2015 Outstanding Faculty Member Award.

Chris Hallstead, coordinator of the Dental Assisting/Hygiene programs, said Brown is an innovative professor who is known for her dedication to students.

“Bobbie is an amazing dental assisting and dental hygiene instructor, and we are so fortunate to have her here at Lewis and Clark,” Hallstead said. “She has a valuable gift of being able to transform complex course content into information that the students can understand. This approach creates a comfortable learning environment in her courses while still maintaining the programs’ high learning expectations and outcomes. I know that I can speak for our programs’ faculty and students when I say that we are very proud of Bobbie and her accomplishments!”

Brown said she is honored to have received the ICCTA nomination.

“It is special because it is my first teaching award,” she said.

Brown has been teaching at Lewis and Clark since 2008. She said dental hygienists are “teachers at heart.”

“Working with students is the best part of my job, and what a privilege it is to watch them progress through our programs,” Brown said. “It is a good feeling to be part of that and to work with the wonderful faculty and clinicians in our department.”

Brown received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in dental hygiene from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and has been a dental hygienist since 1978.

In October, she was elected president of the Missouri Dental Hygienists’ Association.

Linda Chapman, L&C vice president of academic affairs, said the college’s rank and promotion committee carefully reviews candidates and selects one full-time faculty member for the award each year.

“The ICCTA sets specific criteria and high standards for this award,” Chapman said. “We are proud to announce Bobbie’s nomination and recognize her for her excellence in teaching.”

