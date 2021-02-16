Robert Sanders Waste, Republic Services Announce Changes In Routes Due To Weather Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The heavy snowfall, mixed with ice and sub-zero wind chills have made it almost impossible for waste providers in the region. Republic Services in Edwardsville posted a message to customers today that residential routes for Monday and Tuesday were suspended because of hazardous road conditions. "We will reopen and resume routes as soon as it's safe to do so," the company said in an announcement. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: "Our rural communities will have to wait until next week for pick up. We are sincerely sorry. Thank you." "We will not be picking up in any of our rural areas today," Sanders said "It is still too dangerous to have the trucks trying to maneuver around. We are going to pick up in town only in (Alton/Godfrey) where the trucks can safely get to. We understand the frustration of all of this, but can not control the weather and will not take unnecessary risks with employees and equipment. Bob Sanders, owner of Robert Sanders Waste, announced some changes in effect for Tuesday because of the inclement weather. ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The heavy snowfall, mixed with ice and sub-zero wind chills have made it almost impossible for waste providers in the region. Print Version Submit a News Tip