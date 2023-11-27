EDWARDSVILLE - Robert Molina has made a name for himself at Edwardsville High School as a student leader and academic star.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Robert Molina is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Molina has an impressive academic record. He is a member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several hours of community service. He has also participated in Science Olympiad for two years, and he is a peer-to-peer tutor for his fellow classmates.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

With such a strong background, it’s no surprise that Molina has been named a Commended National Merit Scholar and an AP Scholar with Honor. These titles require high test scores on the PSAT and at least four AP exams. Molina’s academic prowess makes him a standout both at Edwardsville and on a national level, as not many students qualify for these honors.

While it must take a lot of studying to maintain these grades, Molina also makes the time to work at Walmart and participate on the varsity bowling team. He has served as the co-president of the Math Team for the past three years, which has molded him into a strong student leader.

Between work, school and his various extracurricular activities, Molina enjoys spending time with his loved ones. He also stays busy filling out college applications, with plans to start his bachelor’s degree next fall.

“I like riding my bike, bowling with my friends and playing video games with my friends,” Molina added. “I plan to go to college for computer science.”

Congratulations to Robert for this recognition by Edwardsville High School and Gerard Fischer!

More like this: