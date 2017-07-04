ALTON/GODFREY - The two-day Alton Closed Doubles Championships this past week was a big success, with more than 44 players from the region entered. Tournament play was held at both Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Adam Ruckman (Lewis and Clark and Alton High) teamed with his college coach Chris Logan to win the men’s open doubles championship. Ruckman and Logan defeated Travis Blair and Corey Pace 8-3 in the championship match.

Alton Closed Tournament Director Jesse Macias said the men’s open was by far the most competitive flight.

“We had a very strong pair of alumni from Quincy University, Bill Brooks and Andy Fink, and we had two of the best high school doubles teams in the area in John Claywell with Daniel McCluskey (Marquette Catholic) and Drake Blackwell with Trevor Davis (Jerseyville). The high school boys really put on a show in their match, everyone enjoyed watching it,” Macias said.

“For Ruckman and Logan to 4-0 and win this tournament, that tells just how big they were playing.”

In the girl’s 18 championship match, Laura Moore (Marquette Catholic and LCCC) and Adri Ventimiglia (Marquette Catholic and Webster University) defeated Sarah Kreutzrager (Roxana High School) and Alyssa Wilson (Edwardsville High School) 8-0.

In the girl’s 16’s championship match, Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz (Alton High) won the title over Abbey and Lauren Gegen (Roxana High School), 8-3. In the boy’s 16’s championship match, Jared Engleman and Ethan King (Alton High) finished first by defeating Dakota Klocke and Brayden Georgoff (Civic Memorial) 8-2. In the mixed open final, Nikki Lowe (Alton High) and A.J. Bower (Marquette) teamed up to defeat John Hilgert and Kate Gorney by the score of 8-2.

Macias said tennis is a great sport and this tournament helps bring the community together.

“There was a lot of good play in this tournament and we really appreciate players from all over the Riverbend showing up to compete,” he said. “We had huge crowds for the finals and that is how it should be, the competition was fantastic.

“Robert Logan and I brought this tournament back a few years ago and what we envisioned really played out the last two days. We wanted people to come together to play tennis, have fun, and celebrate the game. Everyone that played this week knew Rob and loved him and the tournament allows us to celebrate him too and all the good times we had here with Rob. Rob always enjoyed this tournament and he would be proud that."

