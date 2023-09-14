ALTON - The Robert Logan Memorial Tennis Invitational will occur on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School, Gordon Moore Park’s Simpson Tennis Center, and Civic Memorial High School.

The tournament is named for the former boys and girls tennis coach at Alton High School who died after a brave battle with cancer in 2016. He was only 30 years old at the time of his death.

Alton High Coach and Tournament Director Jesse Macias said: “We are blessed to host this event and celebrate Robert Logan's life. He was a special coach and person and is a guardian of our tennis community. This tournament is a tribute to him and allows his family and friends to get together to remember everything he meant to us.”

As for the 2023 competition, Coach Macias is excited about the field.

“The tournament is absolutely loaded this year," he said. "Cor Jesu, Lafayette, Effingham St. Anthony, Triad, and Highland have great teams, and we were fortunate to add Jersey, Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin, and Webster Groves. It is hard to predict who will win because the top teams all have depth and are so strong up top. In all the flights, you should get quality competition every round.”

The tournament has two singles flights and three doubles flights with 128 players competing.

The 16-team field also includes Collinsville, Granite City, Civic Memorial, Liberty (MO), Marquette Catholic, Springfield, and host school Alton.

Coach Macias said: “I think we can do well as a team. Our girls are putting in the work and we are having a good season. All you can ask is to compete against the best - this tournament will give us that opportunity.”

