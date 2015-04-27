Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE – Business leaders ROBERT and DONNA PLUMMER commit to help Stop Diabetes® by assuming the roles of Corporate Recruitment Chairs of the 2015 Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes event. The couple will host a Corporate Recruitment Reception at the Holiday Inn Express in Edwardsville on April 29th to enlist support from other area business leaders.



?Robert Plummer is President, and Donna Plummer is Vice President, of R.P. Lumber Company. The Plummer’s graduated from college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and both went into teaching; but at the age of 25 Robert decided he wanted to start his own business and so the couple purchased an abandoned lumberyard in Staunton, IL. Donna, who was expecting at the time, continued to teach until after the birth of their first child, then she too joined the family business. Today the R.P. Lumber Company consists of 57 lumberyards. The Plummer’s are also invested in shopping centers, hotels, office buildings, and develop real estate throughout the Metro East and beyond. They are committed to the communities that they serve and are proud to support many of the organizations in those communities.



“Diabetes is a serious disease that now affects over 29 million American children and adults. My own brother lost his life due to complications from diabetes.” said Bob Plummer. “We are proud to be a part of the Stop Diabetes movement and support the American Diabetes Association in its mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes.” said Donna Plummer.



The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes event is the signature, one-day fundraising and awareness event, benefiting the American Diabetes Association (ADA). “Every dollar that is raised through Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes plays an important role in supporting our mission.” said Rawnie Berry – ADA Manager.



Today, there are over 29 million Americans—including over 50,000 people in the Metro East who have diabetes. It is estimated that 21 million have been diagnosed, and 8 million people are unaware that they have the disease. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.



Metro East Step Out: Walk participants include Corporate, Family, Professional Organization, School or Church Teams. Many walk as individuals or as members of Team Red, which embraces those who have diabetes and their family and friends. Walking is one of the best forms of exercise for people with diabetes and helps to control glucose levels. The 2015 Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes event, to be held in mid-September at SIUE, provides an opportunity for people come together for physical activity, FREE health screenings, and fun for the whole family. To register or volunteer for the Metro East Step Out: Walk event please call 1-888-DIABETES or visit: www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast.



The American Diabetes Association is leading the way to Stop Diabetes® and its deadly consequences and is fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure, and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; and provides objective and credible information.

