ALTON - A robbery victim expressed thanks for the quick investigation and arrest of suspects in a case where a man allegedly used a knife to take $1,500 in cash from his wallet.

The man - William M. Hill - was a moving company employee who had the belongings of three different families in a large van when he entered Alton. He had $1,500 cash on him, which he said was a significant amount for him. The man said he had a load of home items for a person in Alton when he stopped and worked on the delivery and then the crime occurred.

"It was heart-wrenching," Hill said when the suspect threatened him with the knife. "I worked very hard for that money and much of it was tips. The Alton Police investigated the situation, made arrests, and did a great job."

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido was also glad to the department made a quick arrest in the case.

The man arrested for committing the act was Demarlo A. Matlock of the 300 block of Bluff Street in Alton, who was charged with armed robbery. Matlock has a $150,000 bond. Kirorka K. Thompson, of Highland Avenue in Alton, was also charged in the case with armed robbery and has a $100,000 bond.

Hill said the incident did instill a great deal of fear in him as a mover, and now he thinks twice when he enters neighborhoods throughout the country with home items. However, he is very happy Alton Police have made arrests and hopes the suspects are prosecuted.

