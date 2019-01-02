ALTON - The most sensational police activity over the New Year's holiday was an alleged robbery at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, at CVS Pharmacy in Alton with a firearm, then a subsequent chase and arrest of Tashz A. Nash, 18, of Indianapolis.

Nash faces three counts in the alleged crime: Armed Robbery, Class X, Offenses Relating To Motor Vehicles, Class 2, and Aggravating Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer, Class 4.

On the Armed Robbery charges states: "In that said defendant, while armed with a firearm, a .380 Jimenez Arms Incorporated bearing serial #312477, took property being between 2,000 and 4,000 prescription pills, from CVS Pharmacy, by threatening the pharmacist Matthew Schneider with said firearm and an air-soft pistol in violation of 720 ILCS 5/18-2(a)(2).

On the Offenses Relating To Motor Vehicles charge says: "In that said defendant, a person not entitled to the possession of a certain 2018 Nissan Maxima, Michigan, registration DXB9728, possessed said motor vehicle, knowing it to have been stolen or converted in violation of 625 ILC 5/4-103(a)(1)."

On the Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer: "In that said defendant, the driver of a certain 2018 Nissan Maxima motor vehicle, with Michigan registration number of DXB9728, fled or attempted to fee from Officer Lignoul, a police officer for Alton Police Department, after being given a visual or audible signal by Officer Lignoul, in the manner prescribed in 625 ILCS 5/110204 and such flight or attempt to elude involved disobedience of two more traffic control devices, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/11-204.1(a) (4).

