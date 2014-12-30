US Bank, located at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton, was robbed at 11:53 a.m. today. The offender is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, having a “thick” build and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and eyeglasses, being approximately 20 to 30 years of age.

“After entering the bank, the offender inferred that he had a gun and fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money,” Alton Chief of Police Jake Simmons said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the bank robber. If you have any information, concerning the robbery, contact 618-463-3505 or the Anonymous tip hotline number at 618-465-5948.

(Information provided by Alton Police Department).

Scroll to the end of the photos to see Riverbender video.

More like this:

Related Video: