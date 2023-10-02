ALTON - The ROAR (Reach Out and Read) announced today information about the success of the program in Alton and Godfrey.

With additional practice and the support of an encouraging adult, children make greater gains in reading, the Alton organization said today.

These are points emphasized by local ROAR organizers:

"ROAR is a flexible volunteer opportunity that supports literacy in your community," they said. "Please consider joining our team."

The program meets before school Tuesdays through Fridays from October 3, 2023 to April 26, 2024. Volunteers are encouraged to pick the day of the week that is most convenient in their weekly schedule.

Each building has staff members who facilitate the routine every morning. Volunteers sign in and out of the school visitor’s binder and wear a ROAR lanyard when in the school.

Volunteers read with one student at a time. The student is reading from a book at his or her level. Each student will spend approximately 5 minutes with the volunteer. Timing depends on the number of volunteers and the number of students waiting to read.

After reading, each student will return to their class line in time for the school’s morning meeting.

Volunteers have flexible schedules. There is no need to call the school if their schedule changes - simply come on a different morning or the next week. They use some simple strategies to help young readers:

Provide individual attention and encouragement.

Help with difficult words.

Talk about the story.

Sign the student's Reading Log so the practice is counted toward the student’s goal.

Contact Jody Meggos at jmeggos@altonschools.org or call 618-463-2077 to get involved and receive an ACUSD Volunteer Information Form.

