LIVINGSTON - If you are looking for a fun and creative way to spend a Saturday evening, you may want to check out a Halloween tradition in Livingston, IL. The “Radioactive Road Rallye” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, with the first vehicles leaving Veterans Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m.

The Livingston Road Rallye is a fun-filled evening that supports a great community cause. Participants come from near and far to drive a pre-determined route, solve unique puzzles, take on one-of-a-kind challenges and contests. The theme this year will center around a radioactive disaster.

Like many things in 2020, the Rallye has been “restructured.” Pre-registration and payment are required in advance. The cost for this fun-filled evening is only $5 per person, and payment is required at the time of registration either through Venmo or PayPal. To get your team on the list, find the 2020 Livingston Road Rallye page on Facebook. Registration will be open only through October 3.

Departure time for vehicles at the Rallye October 10 will be assigned after registration and payment is made, and the first vehicle will leave the park at 6:30 p.m. The Radioactive Road Rallye will also comply with the State of Illinois restrictions in place for Covid-19. No one will need to leave their vehicles for challenges or stops this year once the run starts, and participants are expected to follow physical distancing and face covering guidelines.

Because of the very low entry price for an entire fun-filled evening, organizers are asking participants to be generous with non-perishable food contributions that will be used for the holiday baskets in the Livingston/Williamson community. The Rallye has traditionally served as the largest project the Livingston Park Association sponsors for the local food baskets they organize for the local needy. An attendance prize raffle is not being held this year, but specific food items will be needed for some challenges and there will be additional incentives for those who bring in additional contributions.

At least two people (a driver and navigator) are needed to take part in this year’s Radioactive Road Rallye, but there is no limit to how many people can be in each vehicle. Rallyers should bring a flashlight, but no spotlights or alcohol will be allowed. All local, state and traffic laws must be obeyed while the participants progress along the route, including not trespassing on private property. Successful Rallyers should bring 1) a flashlight, 2) a full tank of gas (but you won’t use it all), 3) a pen/pencil 4) a clipboard to make it easier to record the answers and 5) a little bit of cash, in case needed on the route 6) non-perishable food that includes at LEAST 6 cans of tuna (5 oz.), 1 small box of flavored gelatin (like Jell-O), 1 box of macaroni and cheese, 1 box of cereal, 1 box of individual serving hot chocolate and 1 package of ramen noodles per vehicle (needed to participate in the challenges) and 7) a plan to have a fun-filled evening.

Find (and like!) the Radioactive Rallye Page on Facebook by searching for “2020LivingstonRoadRallye.” Check the page often for updates and more information as it becomes available. Livingston is located at Exit 37 off Interstate 55. Veteran’s Memorial Park can be seen from the interstate, and is on the south Frontage Road (Old Route 66,) which is located on the first left after exiting the interstate.

