ALTON - Reports of difficult road conditions are in throughout the area Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued Winter Weather Advisories until 12 p.m. Sunday. There have been reports of some accidents around Alton and the Illinois State Police District 18 issued a warning that “the ice is here” and be careful driving and stay home this morning if you can.”

The temperature right now at 8 a.m. is 29 degrees. The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts a high today of 36 degrees. Check your church website or with your congregation about details this morning. Some have adjusted their schedules because of the road conditions.

Edwardsville Police Department issued this on Facebook: “Many of the roadways in and around Edwardsville are very slick. If you don't have to get out, please stay in. Again if you have an emergency or need Police/Fire/EMS assistance, please call 911 or 656-2131.”

The Edwardsville YMCA announced that it will not open until noon Sunday due to inclement weather.

Wood River Police Department issued this on Facebook this morning: “Public Safety Announcement!! 9th Street between the 6th St Pond and Airline Drive in East Alton is VERY dangerous. Road crews are in the process of shutting the roadway down due to the icy conditions. We will update you as soon as we can to let you know when the roadway will be open. Again, we urge everyone to stay off the road until road crews can put down salt to make the roads safer. Thank you for your patience.”

St. Louis is a mess this morning, this was a report: “Traffic and traffic lights are stopped from cars stopped on icy roads on northbound I-270 at Big Bend. Multiple cars and a tractor-trailer were seen stopped.”

The NWS in St. Louis says: “A widespread area of freezing rain continues to push through the area, resulting in quickly deteriorating road conditions. Roads will quickly become slick and hazardous for travel. If it is necessary to venture out this morning, use extra caution. Roads will remain extremely slick through the morning.

Mixed precipitation will continue through noon before ending. Another wintry mix is possible north of I-70 late tonight. The freezing rain is pushing northeast. Rain is likely tonight with a low of 33 degrees.”

Upcoming forecast:

Monday:

High near 41. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night

Rain. Low around 37. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

