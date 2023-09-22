ALTON - As Illinois American Water continues work on the Alton sewer system, more road closures are expected.

The intersection of Belle Street and Madison Avenue in Alton will close beginning on Monday, Sept. 25. Blocks on Belle Street north of Hamilton Avenue will also close in the coming weeks. Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street will remain closed.

“The contractor ran into some delays with the work leading up to that intersection [of Belle Street and Madison Avenue],” Illinois American Water said in a press release. “The closure of this intersection is expected to last several weeks.”

Illinois American Water has been working to separate the combined sewer system in Alton. They are replacing the system with new, more sanitary sewers.

The intersection of Marshall Street and Belle Street will also close sometime in the coming weeks. Bo’s Hardware and Maher Automotive are still open and accessible, with parking along Belle Street or through the north parking lot entrance of Maher Automotive.

Illinois American also provided alternate routes for motorists to navigate the closures.

“Please use US 67 and/or Alby Streets to the east to traverse north-south in lieu of using Belle Street,” they said. “Southbound State Street traffic will be asked to use the detour of Jefferson Street to Grand Avenue to State Street. Alternatively, southbound traffic that previously used State Street can also utilize US 67 or Alby Streets to head south through town.”

The company acknowledges that the road closures can be an “inconvenience,” and they said their team works quickly to avoid long road closures. However, they will close roads to ensure the safety of their team and the sanitary installation of the new sewer system.

“These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner,” Illinois American said. “We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety.”

