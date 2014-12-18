The Circle (State House Square) will be partially closed beginning Wednesday, December 17, at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 23.

North Bound Traffic on Central will be detoured Tremont to Pleasant to College.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Southbound traffic on Central will also be detoured.

The contractor for Illinois American Water will be doing valve replacements.

 