Road Closing in Alton
Alton Public Works
December 18, 2014 1:35 PM
The Circle (State House Square) will be partially closed beginning Wednesday, December 17, at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 23.
North Bound Traffic on Central will be detoured Tremont to Pleasant to College.
Southbound traffic on Central will also be detoured.
The contractor for Illinois American Water will be doing valve replacements.