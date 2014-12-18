Alton, Ill. - The National Great Rivers Museum, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announce the following holiday schedule. The museum will be closed on December 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas, and December 31 and January 1 in observance of the New Year. The Rivers Project Office in the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary will be closed December 25th and January 1st.

The National Great Rivers Museum's normal operating hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. Tours of the Melvin Price Locks & Dam are available daily at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm, free of charge. For more information, please call 618-462-6979. Happy Holidays!

