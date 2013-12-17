The National Great Rivers Museum, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announce the following holiday schedule. The museum will be closed on December 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas, and December 31 and January 1 in observance of the New Year. The Rivers Project Office in the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary will be closed December 25th and January 1st.   

The National Great Rivers Museum’s normal operating hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. Tours of the Melvin Price Locks & Dam are available daily at 10:00, 1:00, and 3:00, free of charge. For more information, please call 618-462-6979.  Happy Holidays!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

3 days ago - First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience In Alton Starts Oct. 6

Sep 13, 2023 - Mississippi Earthtones Festival Again Celebrates River Through Art, Music and Conservation

Sep 5, 2023 - Lend a Hand at the 17th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival Great River Clean-Up

Sep 8, 2023 - Ribbon Cutting For Accessible Kayak Dock At Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary

4 days ago - Free Funky Butt Brass Band Concert To Take Place At Alton Godfrey Rotary Park On Friday, Oct. 6

 