WEST ALTON - The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District responded to the scene of a burning truck Thursday evening just across the Clark Bridge on Highway 367.

A representative of the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said the fire began in the wheel wells of the truck, and was discovered after the driver reported the vehicle was behaving strangely. Once the flames were discovered, the driver exited the vehicle and retreated to a safe distance before becoming fully involved.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. Thursday and were able to extinguish the blaze without injury or incident.

