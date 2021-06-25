ALTON - Jake Rivers had three hits and drove in three runs, three different players had two RBIs each and Peyton Havard struck out nine in six innings of work on the mound as the Alton River Dragons defeated the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings 10-2 in the first of a two-game series between the two Prospect League clubs Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The River Dragons bounced back nicely from a 2-0 loss to Danville the night before, with a 14-hit attack after having only three hits in the loss to the Dans.



Alton jumped out to the lead with three runs in the home half of the fourth, while Clinton scored a single run in the sixth. The River Dragons came up with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-1 lead, with the LumberKings scoring a single run in the seventh, but Alton scored three more times in the home half of the inning to make the final 10-2.

Besides Rivers' big night at the plate, Alton's Mike Hampton also had three hits in the game, Josh Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, David Harris and Troy Johnson both had a hit and two RBIs and Brady Mutz, Edwardsville's Blake Burris, Harry Padden and Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan all had hits int the game.

Havard started on the mound and went the first six innings, allowing one run on six hits while fanning nine, Bryce Einstein pitched the seventh, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out two, Geoff Withers of Civic Memorial threw in the eighth inning, striking out one batter and Justin Needles pitched in the ninth, walking two.

The River Dragons improve to 11-14 on the season and host Clinton again on Friday night, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Alton then plays on the road at O'Fallon, Mo., against the Hoots on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m., then plays at home late Sunday afternoon against the Quincy Gems in 4:35 p.m. start. After having their usual Monday off, the River Dragons then play at Burlington, Ia., against the Bees Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., then hosts a return match at home against the Bees in a 6:35 p.m. start Wednesday. O'Fallon comes calling to Lloyd Hopkins Field for a game Thursday at 6:35 p.m., then Alton travels to O'Fallon for the back end of the home-and-home set next Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

