WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office has re-opened Riverlands Way road in West Alton, Missouri.  The Mississippi River has crested and the roadway is now safe for visitor access.  The Rivers Project Office and the Audubon Center at Riverlands are both open for visitors.  Numerous other recreation areas are still closed due to flooding.

For information on areas that are still closed contact the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600.

