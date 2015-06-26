WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office will be closing Riverlands Way road in West Alton, Missouri on Sunday, June 28, 2015. The closure is necessary due to the rising Mississippi River flood waters. The closure of the road will impact the Rivers Project Office and the Audubon Center at Riverlands. Both facilities will be closed to the public until flood waters recede and the road is reopened. Numerous other recreation areas are also closed due to flooding.

During this time please feel free to visit The National Great Rivers Museum. The museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam.

For information on the Riverlands Way road closure or other area closures contact the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600 or visit the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/RiverlandsUSACE

