ST. LOUIS — The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are set to host St. Louis’ only floating concert series, Rock the Dock presented by 4 Hands Brewing Company and 1220 Spirits, Sundays this fall.

A celebration of St. Louis, Rock the Dock is a unique way to safely enjoy live musical performances by some of St. Louis’ most popular bands while taking in incredible views of downtown St. Louis, the Gateway Arch and the Mississippi River from the riverboat dock. Concertgoers will be seated at reserved, socially distanced tables, where they can enjoy a curated barbeque menu and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Company and 1220 Spirits. Bands will perform from an elevated space next to the dock so the audience will have a great view while they take in some long-awaited live music.

”We are very excited to introduce this new way to celebrate St. Louis’ live music, food and drink scene on the St. Louis Riverfront,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Our top priority is to keep our visitors, team members and featured bands safe during this pandemic, and we have designed a plan that will accomplish that and allow everyone to have fun at the same time.”

The Riverboats are following all of the policies and procedures put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Coast Guard. For the safety of visitors and team members, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

WHAT: Rock the Dock Concert Series

WHEN: Sundays: October 4, 11, 18 & 25, November 1; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Dock (50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102)

TICKETS: Free; $25 to reserve a table for up to 4 people and receive a $25 credit for food & beverage purchases. All ages are welcome. Tables can be reserved in advance at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410. Walk-up tickets are available on a limited basis until the reduced dock capacity is met.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

October 4: Jobz 300

October 11: Soulard Blues Band

October 18: iLLPHONICS

October 25: Little Dylan

November 1: Brother Jefferson

Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee in front of the boats for a fee. Those who park there will receive a discount voucher for food & beverage purchases on the dock (redeemable for 50% of the parking fee).

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

