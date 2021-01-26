ST. LOUIS –The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, located below the Gateway Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront, are gearing up for the 2021 season by announcing seasonal employment opportunities. If you are an outgoing and customer-focused individual interested in working on the Mississippi River, attend one of the safe, in-person job fairs on Saturday, Jan. 30; Tuesday Feb. 2; Saturday, Feb. 6; and Saturday, March 6, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., to learn about the open positions, speak with riverboat leadership and apply.

Interested applicants should visit gatewayarch.com/employment for a full listing of

openings and application details. You must be 16 years or older to apply, unless

noted otherwise. Positions include but are not limited to:

• Servers (must be 18 years or older)

• Cashiers

• Cruise coordinators

• Bartenders (must be 21 years or older)

• Deckhands

• Mates

• Captains

WHAT: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Job Fairs

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 30; Tuesday, Feb. 2; Saturday, Feb. 6; and Saturday,

March 6; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St.

Louis, MO 63102. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee for a fee.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are accessible from the south end of

Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard via Chouteau Avenue. The job fairs will be held

on the Becky Thatcher riverboat.

More like this: