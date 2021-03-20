ST. LOUIS — Team up and meet up at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch to help clean up the St. Louis Riverfront!

The Mighty Mississippi River is one of the largest sources of oceanic plastic debris. With your help, we can minimize our environmental footprint by collecting riverside trash and keeping the riverfront clean.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch have partnered with Great Rivers Greenway, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Explore St. Louis, Gateway Arch National Park, Living Lands & Waters and Series Six Apparel to organize a community trash pick-up event on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20. Recruit your friends and family members and lend a helping hand in cleaning up the riverfront.

“The Mississippi River and St. Louis Riverfront are defining features of our city, and we must care for these areas so they can continue to be enjoyed for years to come,” said Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “We are grateful for the support of our friends at Great Rivers Greenway, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Explore St. Louis, Gateway Arch National Park, Living Lands & Waters and Series Six Apparel in helping us host this community clean-up event.”

In partnership with the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative, which is enlisting the participation of community volunteers to collect data on plastic pollution along the Mississippi River, participants will be trained on the use of a free mobile app, the Marine Debris Tracker, to record data on litter using GPS to log locations.

Training will be provided to citizen groups so data collection is clear and easy. The data collected will be used to generate a first-ever snapshot of plastic pollution along the river.

All volunteers will receive swag courtesy of Great Rivers Greenway, Living Lands & Waters and Series Six Apparel, as well as complimentary vouchers to a St. Louis Riverfront Cruise.

After the clean-up, rest and relax on the riverboat dock with live music, food trucks and drink specials.

WHAT: River Clean-up & Dock Bash

WHERE: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102

WHEN: Saturday, March 20

10 am – 1 pm: Riverfront Clean-up (volunteer shifts in one-hour increments)

11 am – 4 pm: Dockside bar open with drink specials

11:30 am – 4 pm: Food trucks available on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard

12 – 4 pm: Live music on the riverboat dock

Noon, 1:30 pm and 3 pm: One-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise (tickets required by calling 877-982-1410 or visiting gatewayarch.com/buytickets)

PARTICIPATE: Volunteers are strongly encouraged to sign up for their shift in advance to receive swag; however, walk-ups are welcome. Please visit archpark.volunteerhub.com to sign up.

PARKING AND DIRECTIONS: Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from the north end of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (near Laclede’s Landing) is unavailable.

COVID-19: For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older, and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats, call 877-982-1410 or follow the riverboats on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

